Breakers Ink Infantino

Published on August 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed forward Dylan Infantino for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. The 24-year-old from Whitesboro, NY, played two seasons of NCAA Division III hockey at Arcadia University before turning pro for the 2024-2025 season. Although his rookie year was cut short, Infantino showcased impressive speed and skill as part of a strong early-season roster with the Watertown Wolves.

"Dylan brings exceptional speed and versatility to our lineup. He's comfortable at both center and wing, and last season he consistently found himself in the right spots on the ice to net big goals in big games. 'Info' is also a vocal leader who keeps the energy positive in the locker room. I'm excited to have him back-he brings much more to this team than just his on-ice talent," said Coach Pens.

