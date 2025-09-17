Crowder Joins the Coast

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are excited to announce the signing of Cole Crowder to a Standard Player Agreement. Crowder, a 6'5", 220-pound left winger from Sudbury, Ontario, spent his professional rookie season split between the ECHL and SPHL.

"Cole brings tremendous size and toughness to our forward group. He's a true power forward with a knack for finishing his checks, and we'll also look to utilize him on the power play as a strong net-front presence. He's another versatile piece that gives us a lot of options," said GM Charlie Pens.

