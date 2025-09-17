Crowder Joins the Coast
Published on September 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Biloxi Breakers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are excited to announce the signing of Cole Crowder to a Standard Player Agreement. Crowder, a 6'5", 220-pound left winger from Sudbury, Ontario, spent his professional rookie season split between the ECHL and SPHL.
"Cole brings tremendous size and toughness to our forward group. He's a true power forward with a knack for finishing his checks, and we'll also look to utilize him on the power play as a strong net-front presence. He's another versatile piece that gives us a lot of options," said GM Charlie Pens.
Season tickets are on sale now at BILOXIBREAKERS.NET! For sponsorship opportunities, please contact ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025
- Crowder Joins the Coast - Biloxi Breakers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Breakers Stories
- Crowder Joins the Coast
- The Current: The Beginning
- Enright Lands in Biloxi
- Chambers Inks Deal in Biloxi
- Melanson Joins the Wave