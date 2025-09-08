Enright Lands in Biloxi

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are excited to announce the signing of Isaac Enright, a 22-year-old defenseman from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Standing 6'0" and weighing 200 pounds, Enright is a right-handed shot with extensive experience in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and most recently competed at the University of Guelph.

"Isaac is a tremendous addition to our blue line," said Breakers General Manager and Head Coach, Charlie Pens. "He's a great kid and a true asset to our defensive core. With his OHL experience, physical presence, and willingness to stand up for his teammates, he brings exactly the type of skill and leadership we value. His caliber of play will make an immediate impact as an elite defenseman in this league."

