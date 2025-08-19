Hansen Back to Beach

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are proud to announce the re-signing of forward Curtis Hansen for the 2025-26 season.

Hansen, a native of Mound, Minnesota, has tallied 20 goals and 43 assists in 63 FPHL games, along with 8 goals and 23 points across 60 SPHL appearances. Entering his fifth season as a professional, Hansen brings valuable experience and consistency to the Breakers lineup.

"Curtis is going to add a lot of experience to our room," said Head Coach and General Manager Charlie Pens. "He's played in both the SP and the FED, understands the grind, and has proven he can be a pivotal part of our team. I know the fans will really enjoy seeing him back in Biloxi."

