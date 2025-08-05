Biloxi Breakers Announce Continued Partnership with Keesler Federal Credit Union

August 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are proud to announce the continued partnership of Keesler Federal Credit Union, one of the region's most trusted financial institutions and a longtime supporter of professional hockey on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Keesler Federal has been a valued partner since hockey's return to Biloxi in 2022 and will continue their support into the upcoming 2025-2026 season as an official team sponsor.

"This partnership means more than just a logo on the boards," said Justin Barr, former team captain and current Director of Community Engagement for the Breakers. "Keesler Federal has shown unwavering support for the game, for our players, and for the Biloxi community from day one. I'm honored to continue working with them as we grow the Breakers brand and give back to our fans across the Coast."

Keesler Federal's commitment to service, community involvement, and financial wellness makes them an ideal partner for the Biloxi Breakers, whose mission extends far beyond the ice.

To learn more about Keesler Federal Credit Union and its services, visit www.kfcu.org.







