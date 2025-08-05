Aaron Shahin Announced as a Returning Player for the Baton Rouge Zydeco

August 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement with Aaron Shahin to return for the 2025-2026 season.

Aaron will be back on the ice with the Zydeco this upcoming season after appearing in 25 games last year. He registered 5 points and accumulated 59 penalty minutes during the previous season. The 6'2" Orion, Michigan native, is expected to bring a strong physical presence to the team once again this season

"I'm very excited to have Aaron back for this season," said Coach Chad Bailey. "He's a big player who can battle for the puck and bring a physical edge. I look forward to seeing him on the ice this October."

The Zydeco's home opener weekend is set for October 31st and November 1st. Season tickets are still available-call 225-515-PUCK or email Hope at seasontickets@BRZydeco.com to reserve yours today. Group tickets are also now on sale; for more details and pricing, contact Lucy at lucy@brzydeco.com







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.