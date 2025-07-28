Chad Bailey Named Head Coach of Baton Rouge Zydeco

July 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, are excited to welcome Chad Bailey as the team's new head coach.

Bailey, a 31-year-old from Walled Lake, Michigan, is preparing to relocate his wife and three children across the country to make Baton Rouge their new home. He is anticipated to become a resident of the Baton Rouge community in August, when a meet-and-greet event will be held for fans to meet him and ask questions as he works on building a championship team.

Owner Chris Bryniarski stated, "We are very excited about bringing Chad on board as the new head coach of the Zydeco. His coaching style, experience and his character are qualities that we feel align well with our vision for the team and the direction the organization is heading. We believe Chad will have an immediate and positive impact on the shape of the team heading into the 2025-2026 season, and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Baton Rouge."

Chad is no stranger to high-profile hockey, bringing nine years of coaching experience at the collegiate level, NA3HL, and NAHL. He began his coaching career as an Assistant Coach at Arizona State University in the ACHA, serving from the 2016-2017 season through the 2018-2019 season. After three successful seasons in Arizona, Chad made the move to become an assistant coach with the Sheridan Hawks of the NA3HL and became the head coach for the Sheridan Hawks in 2021, an organization he helped from the 2019-2020 season through the 2022-2023 season. Most recently, Bailey spent the last two years as an assistant coach in the NAHL with the Lone Star Brahmas and the head coach of the NA3HL Texas Brahmas where he made it back-to-back years to the divisional semi-finals. Under Chad's guidance, the Lone Star Brahmas won the Robertson Cup in 2024, and they narrowly missed defending their title last year, falling to the Bismarck Bobcats in the championship game.

Team President Don Lewis stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Chad and his family to the Zydeco organization. Chris and I conducted a thorough search to find the right candidate-someone who will not only foster a winning culture but also prioritize building roots with his family and our community. Chad's experience with an organization like Lonestar, which consistently competes for and wins championships year after year, gives us an advantage in mindset and structure, helping us to compete for a title of our own. I'm excited to see Chad step into the role of our next leader and guide us forward."

Chad followed up with his excitement, "I'm honored to be named head coach of Baton Rouge Zydeco and grateful to Chris and Don for the opportunity to lead the team. My family and I are excited to make Baton Rouge our home. I look forward to building on the team's success and working toward bringing a championship back to the fans and the city."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.