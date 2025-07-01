Baton Rouge Zydeco Announce Two Additional Player Signings

The Baton Rouge Zydeco are excited to announce the addition of two new players as they gear up for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

Defenseman Jonatan Wik and goaltender Juho Nupponen have officially signed with the team. Wik, a 6'2" defenseman from Oslo, Norway, will make Baton Rouge his home this winter. Having previously played in Norway2 league, Jonatan also spent last season, competing with the Hudson Valley Venom, Dashers Hockey, and finishing with the Danbury Hat Tricks. Coach Cloutier praised Wik, saying, "Wik is a solid stay-at-home defenseman with a big, physical presence. He'll be a tough opponent for anyone this season."

Joining him is goaltender Juho Nupponen, a 6'2", 179-pound netminder from Rauma, Finland. This season marks Juho's first time playing in the United States, and he's set to bring size and stability to the Zydeco crease. Coach Cloutier shared, "I'm really excited to have Juho join us. We expect him to be an important part of our strong goaltending duo this season."

The Zydeco's home opener weekend is scheduled for October 31st and November 1st. Season tickets are still available-call 225-515-PUCK or email seasontickets@brzydeco.com to reserve yours now. Group tickets are also now on sale; for more information and pricing, contact Lucy at Lucy@BRZydeco.com.







