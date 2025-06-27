Baton Rouge Zydeco Announces the 2025-2026 Schedule

June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Baton Rouge Zydeco are thrilled to unveil their 2025-2026 schedule. The team will host 28 home games and play 28 on the road. We're pleased to share that this season will feature fewer 3-in-3 game weeks compared to the past two years, along with a significantly shorter Mardi Gras Break. Additionally, a new rivalry is forming with the league's newest franchise, the Topeka Scarecrows, as well as our longtime friends down the road, the newly named Biloxi Breakers. Season tickets are still available, and group ticket sales are now open. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League is a 14 team league that competes in a 56 game regular season schedule with each team playing at home 28 times and on the road 28 times. The Baton Rouge Zydeco is a part of the Continental Division in the standings competing with Athens Rock Lobsters, Biloxi Breakers, Carolina Thunderbirds,Columbus River Dragons, Monroe Moccasins, and the Pee Dee IceCats.

Coach Cloutier states, "I couldn't be more excited about the upcoming season with the Zydeco. We've got a great group, and can't wait to see Baton Rouge show up strong. The release of this schedule will give the fans time to mark the games in their calendars, and prepare to cheer us on for our ultimate goal of bringing home a championship for Baton Rouge. The fans bring incredible energy, and that passion fuels everything we do on the ice."

Season tickets can still be purchased by emailing Hope Fontenot at seasontickets@BRZydeco.com and start booking your group outings by contacting Lucy Dean at Lucy@BRZydeco.com. Please make sure you follow us on all of our social media pages.







