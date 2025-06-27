2025-26 FPHL Schedule Announced

June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers and Federal Prospects Hockey League have revealed the schedule for the 2025-26 campaign. Port Huron will only play against teams in the Empire Division this season. Here are some highlights:

FPHL newbies Topeka Scarecrows and Indiana Sentinels will each make multiple visits to McMorran Place

The Prowlers have two homestands of five or more games in a row (Six games from Oct. 17-Nov. 1 and five games from Jan. 2-24)

Port Huron will take its first ever trip to the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena in Wytheville, Virginia

The Sentinels are the Prowlers most common opponent with 15 meetings

The full schedule with dates and times can be found via the schedule tab on the Prowlers' website. Season tickets are available at phprowlers.com/season-memberships.







