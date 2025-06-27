Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Forward Jordon Kromm for 2025-26 Season

June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are excited to announce the signing of forward Jordon Kromm for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Kromm is a graduate of the University of Jamestown, where he had a standout four-year collegiate career with the Jimmies. Over 120 games, he recorded 47 goals and 36 assists for a total of 83 points, showcasing his consistent scoring ability and leadership on the ice.

Last season, Kromm began his professional career overseas, competing in Sweden Division 2. In 28 games (including playoffs), he tallied 10 goals and 11 assists (21 points)-demonstrating that his offensive game translates at the pro level.

"Jordon comes highly recommended to us," said Bobcats management. "After watching his film, it's clear he plays at 110% and finishes every check. He brings the kind of energy and compete level we're looking for in our locker room."

The addition of Kromm adds depth and grit to the Bobcats' forward group as the team continues to build a competitive roster heading into the new season.







