Bobcats Re-Sign Ramanau, Add High-Scoring Forward Devereux

August 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are excited to announce the return of smooth-skating defenseman Egor Ramanau and the signing of explosive forward Jonah Devereux for the 2025-26 season.

Ramanau, a 6'1", 185 lb defenseman, returns to the Bobcats after a strong rookie campaign where he tallied 4 goals and 10 assists with a stellar +14 rating.

"Egor is one of the best skating defensemen in the league," said Bobcats Management. "As a rookie, he showed flashes of excellence. We're confident he'll take another step forward this season as he continues to develop."

Joining him is Jonah Devereux, a dynamic 6'1", 180 lb forward who brings a proven scoring touch. Devereux comes highly recommended by former teammates Devin Sanders and Hunter Godmere, both familiar faces to Bobcats fans. The trio previously played together in the GOJHL.

Last season, Devereux suited up in Sweden's Division 2, where he posted an impressive 20 goals and 27 assists in 30 games, averaging 1.51 points per game.

"Jonah comes highly recommended by players who understand what we look for," said Bobcats Management. "We're excited to see what he brings to the table at training camp."

Devereux and Ramanau are the latest additions to what's shaping up to be a deep and competitive Bobcats roster. Both players join a strong group of skaters who have signed Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) for the 2025-26 season, including:

Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Daniel Klinecky, Mike Mercurio, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Nick McHugh, Brandon Reller, Filip Hlavac, Milan Brezcko, Brendan Ronan, Wes Smith, Michal Machac, Jordon Kromm, Cale Dolan, and Lare Pahtayken.

With training camp on the horizon, the Bobcats are building a roster ready to make noise this season in the FPHL.

