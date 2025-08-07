Emery Re-Signs with the Black Bears
August 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Binghamton Black Bears News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the 12th re-signing of the offseason. Hybrid-player, Emerson Emery has agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.
Emery started last season playing with the forwards but due to an early-season injury to Dan Stone, Emery was asked to switch positions. He went on to play in 36 games in the regular season, recording one goal and seven assists. Fans often see Emerson around the Binghamton community volunteering at STHA events, school visits and enjoying the many places to eat downtown.
The soon-to-be 27-year-old is set to go for his second full season in Binghamton and help the Black Bears retain the Commissioner's Cup!
2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.
