Emery Re-Signs with the Black Bears

August 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the 12th re-signing of the offseason. Hybrid-player, Emerson Emery has agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

Emery started last season playing with the forwards but due to an early-season injury to Dan Stone, Emery was asked to switch positions. He went on to play in 36 games in the regular season, recording one goal and seven assists. Fans often see Emerson around the Binghamton community volunteering at STHA events, school visits and enjoying the many places to eat downtown.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old is set to go for his second full season in Binghamton and help the Black Bears retain the Commissioner's Cup!

