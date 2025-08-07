Hat Tricks Renew Partnership with Caraluzzi's Markets

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership with Caraluzzi's Markets for the 2025 ¬â26 season.

Now entering its second year, the partnership brings together two community-focused organizations with deep roots in the greater Danbury area. Caraluzzi's is a family-owned and operated supermarket chain that has proudly served Connecticut since 1949. Known for its fresh, high-quality products and exceptional customer service, Caraluzzi's continues to be a go-to destination for families across the region.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Caraluzzi's," said Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher. "I love Caraluzzi's. It's where I've been shopping for years. They always have what I'm looking for, and it's clear how much they care about supporting the local community."

As part of the partnership, Caraluzzi's will have signage inside Danbury Ice Arena and be featured on all Hat Tricks live broadcasts.

ABOUT CARALUZZI'S MARKETS

Caraluzzi's Markets is a third-generation, family-owned supermarket chain proudly serving Connecticut since 1949. Known for top-quality meats, seafood, produce, and fresh-prepared foods, Caraluzzi's offers a wide selection of local and specialty items across its Bethel, Danbury, Wilton, and Newtown locations. Committed to community support, Caraluzzi's regularly gives back through scholarships, food bank donations, and partnerships with local organizations.

Store Locations:

Bethel: 98 Greenwood Avenue

Danbury: 5A Sugar Hollow Road

Newtown: 5 Queen Street

Wilton: 920 Danbury Road

To learn more, visit www.caraluzzis.com.







