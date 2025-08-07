Hat Tricks Renew Partnership with Caraluzzi's Markets
August 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership with Caraluzzi's Markets for the 2025 ¬â26 season.
Now entering its second year, the partnership brings together two community-focused organizations with deep roots in the greater Danbury area. Caraluzzi's is a family-owned and operated supermarket chain that has proudly served Connecticut since 1949. Known for its fresh, high-quality products and exceptional customer service, Caraluzzi's continues to be a go-to destination for families across the region.
"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Caraluzzi's," said Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher. "I love Caraluzzi's. It's where I've been shopping for years. They always have what I'm looking for, and it's clear how much they care about supporting the local community."
As part of the partnership, Caraluzzi's will have signage inside Danbury Ice Arena and be featured on all Hat Tricks live broadcasts.
ABOUT CARALUZZI'S MARKETS
Caraluzzi's Markets is a third-generation, family-owned supermarket chain proudly serving Connecticut since 1949. Known for top-quality meats, seafood, produce, and fresh-prepared foods, Caraluzzi's offers a wide selection of local and specialty items across its Bethel, Danbury, Wilton, and Newtown locations. Committed to community support, Caraluzzi's regularly gives back through scholarships, food bank donations, and partnerships with local organizations.
Store Locations:
Bethel: 98 Greenwood Avenue
Danbury: 5A Sugar Hollow Road
Newtown: 5 Queen Street
Wilton: 920 Danbury Road
To learn more, visit www.caraluzzis.com.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Hat Tricks Renew Partnership with Caraluzzi's Markets - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Hugh Anderson Returns to Columbus for 2025-26 - Columbus River Dragons
- Hat Tricks Continue Partnership with Peachwave Bethel - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Bobcats Re-Sign Ramanau, Add High-Scoring Forward Devereux - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Bobcats Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Bobcats Team up with McDonald's & Cullen Management for 5 Goal Free for All Promotion - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Scarecrows Sign Offensive Defenseman to Bolster Blue Line - Topeka Scarecrows
- Hat Tricks Nab Forward Nikita Ivashkin - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Emery Re-Signs with the Black Bears - Binghamton Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.