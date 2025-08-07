Hat Tricks Nab Forward Nikita Ivashkin

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Nikita Ivashkin on a professional tryout contract for the 2025-26 season.

Ivashkin, 25, did not appear in a game last season but was nearly a point-per-game player in 2023-24, splitting time between the Binghamton Black Bears and Blue Ridge Bobcats. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Russian winger tallied 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 32 games with Binghamton before being traded to Blue Ridge in February, where he added 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists) in 19 contests.

Ivashkin began his professional career in 2021-22 with Binghamton, exploding onto the scene with a record-setting 98-point season (56 goals, 42 assists) in just 56 games. That year, he earned FPHL Forward of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and FPHL Young Stars Squad honors. Over three seasons with the Black Bears, he racked up 196 points (109 goals, 87 assists) and 207 penalty minutes in 125 outings.

"Nikita Ivashkin is one of the premier players in the FPHL," said Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante. "Every time he touches the ice, there's a chance we can score. He has exceptional speed and can create chances most players can't. Most important to me is his compete level, and I know he's coming to Danbury with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. I couldn't be more excited."

"I'm so excited to be part of this great organization," Ivashkin said. "Danbury is a legendary hockey city, and I'm glad to be a part of it. We're going to bring the Cup home this year."







