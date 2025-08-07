Scarecrows Sign Offensive Defenseman to Bolster Blue Line

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Today the Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have signed Defenseman Zach Papapetros ahead of the Scarecrows Inaugural Season.

Papapetros, a 24-year-old defenseman from North Andover, Mass, joins the Scarecrows after getting his first taste of pro hockey in Athens last year with the expansion Rock Lobsters. In just 12 games with Athens the defenseman put up 7 points in those 12 games and finished the season a +9 while competing against playoff teams throughout his tenure. Despite being young Zach also played in all three of the Rock Lobsters playoff games. Before joining the pro ranks Papapetros spent four seasons at Castleton University where he spent four seasons playing 101 games with 60 points and 119 penalty minutes.

"Zach is a very highly skilled defenseman with good offensive ability. We are very excited to add him to our already steady defense corps.Putting good pieces on our blue line is a big part of finding success in this league and we know Zach is another key ingredient to our strong defense corps." Coach Robbie Nichols said.

Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm!







