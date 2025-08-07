Bobcats Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

August 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud member of the FPHL, are excited to unveil the full 2025-26 Promotional Schedule-packed with exciting theme nights, giveaways, specialty jerseys, and family-friendly fun all season long!

From beloved annual traditions to creative new themes, this year's lineup promises to deliver the best entertainment experience in Southwest Virginia.

FAN FAVORITES RETURN

Some of your favorite theme nights are back by popular demand:

Military Night

Cancer Awareness Night

Teddy Bear Toss

Super Hero Night

Kids Day Sundays

NEW FOR 2025-26

We're turning up the creativity with all-new theme nights designed to engage fans of all ages:

Puck & Pints Night

Faith & Family Night

Let's Get Corny Night

A Killer Night

...and more surprises to be announced!

SPECIALTY JERSEY NIGHTS (x5):

Watch the Bobcats hit the ice in limited-edition jerseys on these nights:

Military Night

Rebrand Night

Valentine's Night

Island Night

St. Jude Showdown - Benefitting a great cause

PEPSI FAMILY 4-PACK NIGHTS (x6):

Families can enjoy incredible value with 4 tickets, 4 drinks,4 Popcorns and 4 Hot Dogs on select nights courtesy of Pepsi.

OPENING NIGHT - OCTOBER 17

We drop the puck on the new season with Free Rally Towels, courtesy of Hitachi Energy!

"This season's promotional schedule is all about creating unforgettable moments," said Bobcats Management. "Whether you're a die-hard fan or a first-time visitor, there's something for everyone at Hitachi Energy Arena."

Get ready to ROAR with the Bobcats this season!

Season tickets are now sale.

if interested in group tickets, call Audry at 276-335-2100

Follow us on social media and visit www.blueridgebobcats.com for the latest updates.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.