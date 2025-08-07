Bobcats Team up with McDonald's & Cullen Management for 5 Goal Free for All Promotion

August 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to announce an exciting new partnership for the 2025-26 season. McDonald's, the world's largest and most recognized fast-food brand, along with Cullen Management, has joined the Bobcats family as the official sponsor of the "5 Goal Free For All" fan promotion.

Introducing the "McDonald's Cheeseburger Goal" - when your Bobcats score 5 or more goals in a home game, every fan in attendance is a winner!

Simply bring your game ticket to any Cullen Management McDonald's location in Wytheville, Fort Chiswell, Rural Retreat, or Pulaski within 24 hours of the 5-goal game to receive a FREE McDonald's Cheeseburger.

"We're thrilled to have such an iconic brand like McDonald's join our team," said Jimmy Milliken, Vice President with the Blue Ridge Bobcats. "This partnership brings even more excitement to game nights and gives our fans something delicious to cheer for."

For decades, McDonald's has served communities across America with quick, quality food and a commitment to local involvement. Cullen Management, the regional operator of these McDonald's locations, continues that tradition by supporting local sports and families throughout Southwest Virginia.

Be sure to grab your tickets and be part of the action this season. Because when the Bobcats light the lamp five times - everybody eats.







