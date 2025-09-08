Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Forward Boston Bird from Indiana

Published on September 8, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have acquired forward Boston Bird from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for financial considerations.

The 6'0", 190-pound forward was a standout in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL), where he recorded 39 goals and 71 assists for 110 points in 101 games. Bird also spent time in the NAHL, suiting up for the Odessa Jackalopes and collecting 3 points in 5 games.

Originally signed by Indiana earlier this offseason, Bird now joins the Bobcats and former junior linemate Carson Baptiste.

"After doing our research on Boston, he quickly became a guy we wanted to go after," said Bobcats management. "He's a gritty forward who put up great numbers in juniors in a tough league, and we can't wait to see what he can do in a Bobcats uniform."

Fans can catch Boston Bird and the rest of the Bobcats this season at Hitachi Energy Arena. Single-game tickets are on sale now at www.blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.