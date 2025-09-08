Hat Tricks, PLAY LEAP Announce Partnership

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a landmark partnership with Leap Sport Digital Ltd. (PLAY LEAP), becoming the first U.S. club to launch the cutting-edge digital fan engagement platform that transforms spectators into active participants through interactive challenges, rating experiences with rewards, and real-time activations.

Through this partnership, Hat Tricks fans will be among the first in the country to experience PLAY LEAP's interactive technology on game nights. Supporters can look forward to engaging features such as predicting game outcomes, rating in-arena experiences, voting on favorite plays, and competing in live challenges for prizes and rewards. The platform will also open the door for unique sponsor activations and exclusive content opportunities, giving fans more ways to connect with the team beyond the traditional game experience. This launch underscores the Hat Tricks' commitment to innovation and enhancing the fan experience, both inside the Danbury Ice Arena and online.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Danbury Hat Tricks as our first U.S. partner - a true pioneer in bringing PLAY LEAP to American hockey," CEO of PLAY LEAP Daniel Avidor, said. "This marks the beginning of our expansion in the U.S., with more clubs soon to follow. With such a passionate fanbase, the Hat Tricks are the perfect team to showcase how our platform takes fan engagement to an entirely new level - a real hat trick of success on and off the ice."

"Our fans are the heartbeat of our organization, and we are always looking for new and creative ways to connect with them," Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher said. "Partnering with PLAY LEAP allows us to deliver a more interactive, rewarding, and memorable experience at every game. We're proud to be the first U.S. team to bring this technology to the rink and can't wait for our fans to take part in it this season."







