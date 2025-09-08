Hat Tricks, Twins BBQ Co. Renew Partnership

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership with Twins BBQ Co. for the 2025-26 season.

Twins BBQ Co. will continue to serve its fan-favorite pulled pork sandwiches at Hat Tricks home games on the second floor of the Danbury Ice Arena. In addition, on selected nights this season, fans can visit Twins BBQ's new concourse-level stand to enjoy smoked meatball, turkey, and sausage-and-pepper sandwiches. Twins BBQ will also maintain a strong presence inside the arena with signage and featured spots during live game broadcasts.

Twins BBQ Co., located in Brookfield, Connecticut, is a locally owned and operated barbecue company founded by chef Mike Gallop. With deep southern roots and a dedication to traditional, down-home cooking, Twins BBQ has become a staple of the Connecticut food scene. Its catering services bring barbecue excellence to events of all sizes with a fully equipped 20-foot entertainment trailer, while its mobile taproom offers craft beer and wine for gatherings throughout western Connecticut. The company also hosts community-focused events, including the annual Corn Maze in Brookfield.

"We're pumped to continue our partnership with Twins BBQ Co. for the 2025-26 season," Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher said. "Last year, we just scratched the surface of what this partnership could be, and I'm excited for what's ahead this season-especially with the new concourse-level stand on selected nights. As they say, there's nothing better than smokin' hot Twins!"







