Meet the Team at VANS Bar Style Pizza October 8

DANBURY - Fans are invited to kick off the 2025-26 season with the Danbury Hat Tricks at a special "Meet the Team" event on Wednesday, Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at VANS Bar Style Pizza, located inside the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Danbury.

Guests will enjoy delicious complimentary pizza, pasta, and salad, along with a cash bar, while meeting the players who will suit up for the Hat Tricks this season. The event offers fans the perfect chance to connect with the team ahead of the season opener on Friday, October 18 against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Danbury Ice Arena.

VANS Bar Style Pizza, a proud partner of the Danbury Hat Tricks, will once again host the event after first welcoming fans last year.

RSVP to herm@danburyhattricks.com to reserve your spot.







