Trivia & Bingo Night at Peachwave of Bethel September 15

DANBURY - Join the Danbury Hat Tricks on Monday, Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m. for Trivia & Bingo Night at Peachwave of Bethel!

Fans of all ages are invited to enjoy a fun-filled evening of games. Challenge your knowledge in trivia, test your luck in bingo, and take home exclusive prizes, including team gear and goodies. Best of all, complimentary frozen yogurt and toppings will be served for everyone in attendance.

Located at 213 Greenwood Avenue, Peachwave of Bethel isn't just your average frozen yogurt shop. It's a full-on experience. Known for its bright, welcoming atmosphere, Peachwave puts you in control with its fun self-serve system. Choose from 18 rotating flavors, from creamy classics to seasonal specialties, then pile on your pick of 50+ toppings including fresh fruit, nuts, candies, sauces, baked treats, and more. Every visit is a chance to mix, match, and create your own masterpiece. Whether you're craving something light and refreshing or rich and indulgent, Peachwave has something for everyone!

To RSVP to the event, please email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.

