Hat Tricks Continue Partnership with Peachwave Bethel
August 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership with Peachwave of Bethel for the 2025 ¬â26 season.
A cherished local favorite, Peachwave of Bethel (located at 213 Greenwood Avenue) is known for its self ¬âserve frozen yogurt bar featuring 18 rotating flavors and over 50 toppings, allowing guests to craft their perfect treat with fun and full control.
As part of this exciting collaboration, Peachwave is once again the proud sponsor of the fan ¬âfavorite "Find the Yogurt" in ¬âgame promotion. One lucky fan gets to guess which top hat the cup of yogurt is hiding under, and if they guess correctly, everyone in attendance receives a coupon for a free cup of frozen yogurt at Peachwave of Bethel.
In addition to the in-game promotion, Peachwave will have signage in the Danbury Ice Arena and be featured on all Hat Tricks live broadcasts.
"We're excited to continue our partnership with Peachwave of Bethel for another season," team president Herm Sorcher said. "They've been a great supporter of our team and a fun part of our game-night experience for many years now. It's always a win when we can bring smiles to our fans-especially when frozen yogurt is involved."
ABOUT PEACHWAVE OF BETHEL
Location: 213 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT
Open: Year ¬âround; typically 12 PM - 9 PM daily Peachwave Yogurt
Offerings: 18 flavors, 50+ toppings; self ¬âserve model for customization and fun.
For more details, visit www.peachwaveyogurt.com.
