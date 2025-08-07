Hat Tricks Continue Partnership with Peachwave Bethel

August 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership with Peachwave of Bethel for the 2025 ¬â26 season.

A cherished local favorite, Peachwave of Bethel (located at 213 Greenwood Avenue) is known for its self ¬âserve frozen yogurt bar featuring 18 rotating flavors and over 50 toppings, allowing guests to craft their perfect treat with fun and full control.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Peachwave is once again the proud sponsor of the fan ¬âfavorite "Find the Yogurt" in ¬âgame promotion. One lucky fan gets to guess which top hat the cup of yogurt is hiding under, and if they guess correctly, everyone in attendance receives a coupon for a free cup of frozen yogurt at Peachwave of Bethel.

In addition to the in-game promotion, Peachwave will have signage in the Danbury Ice Arena and be featured on all Hat Tricks live broadcasts.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Peachwave of Bethel for another season," team president Herm Sorcher said. "They've been a great supporter of our team and a fun part of our game-night experience for many years now. It's always a win when we can bring smiles to our fans-especially when frozen yogurt is involved."

ABOUT PEACHWAVE OF BETHEL

Location: 213 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT

Open: Year ¬âround; typically 12  PM - 9  PM daily Peachwave Yogurt

Offerings: 18 flavors, 50+ toppings; self ¬âserve model for customization and fun.

For more details, visit www.peachwaveyogurt.com.







