Hugh Anderson Returns to Columbus for 2025-26

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that defenseman Hugh Anderson is set to return to the team for the 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old will begin his third year in the FPHL, having spent his entire professional career with Columbus. Anderson originally joined the River Dragons in February 2024, bolstering the blue line down the stretch of the regular season. He appeared in 14 regular-season games that year, recording three points (1 goal, 2 assists). In the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman added three more points over five games.

"My time in Columbus has been very special to me," Anderson said. "It has reignited a deep love for the game of hockey, and the amazing fans, my teammates, and the entire organization make it an easy decision to want to come back each year."

In 2024-25, his first full season with the club, Anderson collected six assists in 38 regular-season games and also skated in two playoff contests.

Prior to joining the River Dragons, Anderson played four collegiate seasons at Lawrence University, where he tallied 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) across 70 games.







