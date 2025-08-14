Hat Tricks, Omaha Beef Company Continue Parternship

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership with Omaha Beef Company for the 2025-26 season.

Omaha Beef Company will continue as the official meat provider of the Hat Tricks, bringing its high-quality beef, sausages, and other fresh products to fans throughout the season. Their premium offerings will be featured prominently in the Danbury Ice Arena concessions, ensuring every burger, sausage, and sandwich served at Hat Tricks games delivers the same quality and flavor that has made Omaha Beef a trusted name in the community for over 140 years.

"Omaha Beef is more than just a local business, they're a part of the Hat Tricks family, and the City of Danbury" team president Herm Sorcher. "Their commitment to quality and the community makes them the perfect partner, and our fans will enjoy every bite at the arena this season."

Additionally, Omaha Beef Company will maintain a strong presence at the arena with signage and featured spots during live game broadcasts.

Since 1881, Omaha Beef Company has been supplying the Danbury community with fresh, high-quality beef. The family-owned and operated food distributor has grown into a regional institution, serving Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts, and is known for its exceptional products, service, and commitment to the community.







