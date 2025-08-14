Kyle Moore Returning to River Dragons

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce that forward Kyle Moore will return to the club for the 2025-26 season.

Moore, 27, skated in 47 games last season, tallying 13 goals and a team-leading 37 assists. He added five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in six playoff appearances.

Overall, Moore has appeared in 116 games with Columbus, recording 130 points (40 goals, 90 assists). During the 2023-24 season, he was named a Continental Division First-Team All-Star and finished third in the FPHL in plus-minus (+49), trailing only then-teammates Justin MacDonald and Ryan Hunter.

"Kyle's been a great find for us and has really become a staple in our lineup," said Head Coach Jerome Bechard. "He skates well, has great hands, and sees the ice at a high level. The sky's the limit for him if he keeps pushing himself."

Prior to joining the River Dragons, the Charlotte, North Carolina native played in the SPHL with the Fayetteville Marksmen, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Peoria Rivermen, and Quad City Storm.







