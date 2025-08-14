Stubbs Signs on for Another Season

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce CJ Stubbs has re-signed for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The President's Cup (SPHL) and Commissioner's Cup champion is ready for his second season with the Black Bears.

Stubbs joined the Black Bears roughly a month into the season last year. He would go on to play in 43 games, averaging one assist per game finishing with 43, and had 23 goals, just like his number. Throughout the year Stubbs recorded nine goals on special teams, seven PPG and two SHG. This past season Stubbs managed to record four, 4+ point nights, a 10-game point streak and eight games in-a-row with at least one assist (12).

In the playoffs, Stubbs appeared in every game for Binghamton. His first goal of postseason was the SHG-GWG against Watertown in Game 1 of the quarterfinals. He followed that up with the PPG-GWG in Game 2 the very next night.

Stubbs is the 14th player to re-sign from the Commissioners Cup championship team last season.

