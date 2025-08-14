Monroe Moccasins Sign Forward Austin Albrecht

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins announced today the signing of forward Austin Albrecht for the 2025-26 Federal Prospects Hockey League season. The 27-year-old native of Flemington, New Jersey, brings a proven scoring touch, strong two-way play, and veteran leadership to Monroe as the team enters its second season in the FPHL.

Albrecht has played parts of four seasons in the ECHL, appearing in 119 career games and recording 28 goals and 36 assists for 64 points. He began his ECHL career with the Wichita Thunder in 2020-21 before joining the Indy Fuel, followed by the Maine Mariners, where he posted 16 points in 25 games. In 2023-24, he split the season between Maine and the Tulsa Oilers, combining for 21 points in 51 games. Last season with Tulsa, Albrecht recorded 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points in 38 games, serving as an alternate captain.

In the SPHL, Albrecht suited up in the 2022-23 season for both the Fayetteville Marksmen and the Vermilion County Bobcats, producing 26 points (6 goals, 20 assists) in 31 games. He was named SPHL Player of the Week during his time in Vermilion County after factoring into all four goals in his debut game.

Before turning professional, Albrecht played NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Massachusetts and American International College, and competed in the USHL and NAHL at the junior level.

Associate Head Coach Jay Croop said he believes Albrecht will have an immediate impact. "Austin is a skilled, intelligent forward who competes hard every shift," Croop said. "When you are building a championship-caliber roster, you need players like Austin who can deliver in all situations."

Team Operating Owner Parker Moskal said the addition of Albrecht is another example of the program's growth and ambition. "Our goal is to bring a championship to Monroe, and players like Austin help make that possible," Moskal said. "The strength of our facility, combined with the incredible support from our community, allows us to recruit top-tier talent from across the hockey world. That's a big reason we're able to attract players who can help us win."

Associate Head Coach Gary Gill highlighted Albrecht's winning mentality. "Austin knows what it takes to win," Gill said. "Having a player with his consistency and compete level is a big part of building the championship team we want here in Monroe."

The Moccasins will open their second FPHL season at home on October 11 at the Monroe Civic Center. Season Ticket Packages are available now at moccasinshockey.com.







