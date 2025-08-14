Hat Tricks Re-Sign Defenseman Charlie Bedard

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Charlie Bedard on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bedard, 26, returned to Danbury last season after being acquired in a trade from the Monroe Moccasins on Nov. 21, 2024, compiling 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) and 28 penalty minutes in 44 games in his second stint with the team. He appeared in 20 games with the Hat Tricks in 2023-24 (three assists, 24 PIM) before being selected by the Dashers Hockey Club in the 2024 Expansion Draft.

"Chuck is entering his fifth professional season, and the experience he brings is invaluable," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He's a steady presence and a player younger teammates can look up to as a model of professionalism. I'm really looking forward to seeing him back on the ice this year."

During the 2023-24 season, Bedard was loaned to the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League for 18 games, recording one goal, one assist and eight penalty minutes before rejoining the Hat Tricks on March 15, 2024.

The 25-year-old began his professional career in 2021-22 with the Delaware Thunder (14 GMS, 4-2-6, 9 PIM) after two seasons at Morrisville State University (NCAA Division III).







