Hat Tricks Re-Add Defenseman Justin Movalli

August 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Justin Movalli on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Movalli, 27, joined the Hat Tricks last season via a trade with the Port Huron Prowlers. After arriving in Danbury, the Gloucester, Massachusetts, native appeared in 20 games, recording four assists and 15 penalty minutes, along with two playoff appearances.

"Mo is one of those players whose impact doesn't always show up on the stat sheet, but if you want to win, he's essential," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "His character and selflessness make him such an important part of our locker room."

The 6-foot-2 defenseman was acquired by Port Huron from the Athens Rock Lobsters on Jan. 17, but did not appear in a game. With Athens, Movalli skated in 10 games, posting a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes.

The physical blueliner began his professional career with the Delaware Thunder in 2022-23, playing 38 games and totaling four assists and 52 penalty minutes. In 2023-24, he dressed in 17 games for the Carolina Thunderbirds (one assist, 17 PIM).

He played three seasons at Lebanon Valley College (NCAA Division III), appearing in 19 games (14 PIM).







