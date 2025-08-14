Hat Tricks, La Quinta Inns & Suites by Wyndham Danbury Renew Partnership

August 14, 2025

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership with La Quinta Inns & Suites by Wyndham Danbury for the 2025-26 season.

La Quinta Danbury will remain the official hotel of the Hat Tricks, offering friends and family exclusive special rates all season long. Every visiting team making the trip to Danbury will also call La Quinta home during their stay, enjoying the same comfort and convenience just minutes from the arena.

Located off I-84 and just minutes from the Danbury Ice Arena, La Quinta Danbury is perfectly positioned for Hat Tricks players, fans, and visiting teams. The hotel offers spacious, well-appointed rooms featuring plush bedding, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, and flat-screen HDTVs, ideal for relaxing after a game. Guests can fuel up for a day at the rink with a complimentary hot Bright Side Breakfast®, stay connected with free high-speed Wi-Fi, and take advantage of on-site amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, seasonal outdoor pool, and business facilities. With free parking, pet-friendly accommodations, and group booking options, La Quinta Danbury delivers comfort and convenience for both short stays and extended visits during hockey season.

La Quinta Danbury will also maintain a strong presence at the Danbury Ice Arena with signage and featured spots during live game broadcasts.







