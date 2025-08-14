Hat Tricks Add EHL Forward of the Year Alexander Legkov

August 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Alexander Legkov on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Legkov, 21, dominated the EHL last season with the New Jersey 87's, notching 97 points (31 goals, 66 assists) in 38 games, plus 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) and 23 penalty minutes in 11 playoff games. He played a pivotal role in leading the 87's to the EHL championship, earning Frozen Finals MVP honors. His historic season also garnered EHL First Team All-Star recognition and EHL Forward of the Year honors. He set league records with 64 assists (second most all-time) and 95 points, an EHL single-season high.

"Alex is one of the most explosive young players I've seen in a long time," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "If he's even half as good as we project, there's a strong chance he could be the FPHL Rookie of the Year. His speed, power, shot, and on-ice awareness will make everyone around him better. We just added some serious firepower!"

"I can't think of a better place to begin my professional career than in Danbury," Legkov said. "I've heard nothing but great things about the Hat Tricks organization, and I'm excited to get to work!"

In 2023-24, the Moskva, Russia native appeared in 30 games for the Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL), notching 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes. The previous season (2022-23) he skated in 18 games for the 87's, totaling 14 points (six goals, eight assists), with six penalty minutes. He added three assists in three playoff games.







