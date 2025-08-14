Scarecrows Add 50 Point Scorer
August 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Topeka Scarecrows News Release
Today the Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have signed Forward Matthew Shulist ahead of the Scarecrows Inaugural Season.
Shulist, a 22-year-old forward from Hamilton, ONT, joins the Scarecrows after being the Assistant Captain for the GMHL's Northumberland Stars last season. In 38 games Matthew scored 50 points (22 goals + 28 assists) in the regular season before adding another 8 points in 7 playoff games. Prior to playing the GMHL Shulist played primarily in the NOJHL where he accumulated 70 points in 89 games.
"Matthew is a good, young rookie forward and has a lot of upside. Matthew was highly recommended when we asked around and we are very excited to add him to our roster." Coach Robbie Nichols said.
Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats, please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack
