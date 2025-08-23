Scarecrows and Rock Lobsters Swap Forwards

Published on August 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Today, the Topeka Scarecrows and the Athens Rock Lobsters of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a trade as Avery Smith and Future Considerations come to Topeka in Exchange for Christopher Mott going back to Athens.

Smith, a 26-year-old forward from Trophy Club, TX, joins the Scarecrows after two seasons in the FPHL splitting time with Motor City and Athens. In 58 games as a professional Avery has put up 34 points and an impressive 149 penalty minutes. Despite his penalty minute accolades Smith has been a proven point scorer throughout his career having put up 96 points in 80 games and even though Avery has played just two FPHL seasons he already has eight games of playoff experience with two points.

"Avery is the type of player that helps create success in this league. As a tough guy who can bring both a rougher game and a skillset to be able to play a regular shift I was very happy to add him to our roster. " Coach Robbie Nichols said of the deal.

