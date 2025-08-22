Topeka Adds Tough Forward in Trade with Monroe

Published on August 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Today, the Topeka Scarecrows and the Monroe Moccasins of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a trade as Thomas Murphy comes to Topeka in Exchange for Future Considerations going back to Monroe.

Murphy, a 24-year-old forward from Kingston, ONT, joins the Scarecrows after a successful GMHL run. In 89 games in the GMHL Thomas posted 107 points and 220 penalty minutes. After leaving Northumberland Murphy played for the Watertown Wolves for 5 games in 2023-2024 and then joined the Dashers last season where in 31 games Thomas scored 6 points and had 82 penalty minutes.

"I really liked what I saw and heard about Thomas leading up to the draft. In a draft like the one we had there is a lot of talent available and you have to make choices. I am very glad to get this deal done and am excited to see what Thomas can bring to Topeka." Coach Robbie Nichols said of the deal.

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats, please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







