Scarecrows Ride 4 Goal 2nd Period to Victory on Opening Night

Published on October 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Topeka Scarecrows took to the road to kick off their inaugural season ready to tangle with the Indiana Sentinels in Columbus, IN. Both teams participated in the draft and assembled their rosters over the summer tonight being their first regular season action as franchises.

After a scoreless first the Scarecrows found the back of the net first as Scott Coash capitalized on a short-handed chance to give the Scarecrows their first goal in history with assists from Hugo Koch and Jacob Gagnon. 6:01 later it was Indiana's turn short handed as JD Anderson picked off a pass and was able to beat Sammy Bernard to tie the game at one a piece. TJ Sneath found an answer 91 seconds later, however, as Cory Checco ripped a shot from the point that Sneath was able to tip home. 1:07 later Koch put home the Scarecrows first ever even strength goal before Elijah Wilson was once again sprung on a shorthanded opportunity to bring the Scarecrows lead to 4-1 at the end of the second period.

The third period saw Wilson score just 85 seconds into the period to increase the lead to 5-1 and Jacob Gagnon put the final dagger in the heart of Indiana's home opener at 9:34 of the period also shorthanded.

Bernard stopped 23 of 24 for his first win of the season and to backstop Topeka's first ever victory.

The Scarecrows play game two right back here in Indiana tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET.







