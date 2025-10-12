Scarecrows Take First Ever Weekend Series Sweep, 6-4

Two first year franchises met for the second time in two nights to kick off 2025-2026. The Scarecrows found their game in period two and didn't let go on Friday night and set out to keep that momentum going on Saturday as well.

It took a while Topeka picked up where they left off Friday night on the attack as on a 5 on 3 power play TJ Sneath attacked the net and was able to redirect a shot past Parker Rutherford to give the Scarecrows a 1-0 lead. 59 seconds later the Scarecrows connected on the other half of the power play as Elijah Wilson stickhandled through defenders and slipped another past Rutherford for a 2-0 lead. Late in the first while on a power play of their own Indiana's Marquis Grant-Mentis was able to tap in a rebound attempt past Sammy Bernard to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Though there was a lot of back and forth play the difference came in Indiana's physicality in the second period. After Lester Brown was sent to the locker room for the second time in two periods the Scarecrows took a hooking penalty that led to another Grant-Mentis tally from the top of the circle to tie the game up at 2-2 14:19 into the second period. After a high sticking penalty four minutes later the Sentinels Connor Mullins found a way to beat Bernard for their first lead of the season.

Topeka returned to the ice for the third like a team possessed. It took a 4 on 4 opportunity midway through, but Sneath tipped home a Zach Papapetros shot to tie the game at 3-3. 22 seconds later Scott Coash slipped another puck past Rutherford for 4-3 lead. While on a tripping penalty to Indiana and a delayed call to come Wilson scored his second of the night to give Topeka the 5-3 lead. Indiana pulled the goalie late and newcomer Aleksander Jirousek was able to beat Bernard to close the gap to 5-4. With 28 seconds to go and the netminder pulled again Gordon Whalen threw one down the ice that found the back of the net for the 6-4 win.

Bernard stopped 18 of 22 in the win.

