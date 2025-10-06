Taking the FPHL to the Next Level

The Topeka Scarecrows spent the weekend completing a first in the FPHL as the team traveled down to Allen,TX to participate in the Allen Americans ECHL preseason camp on Saturday and Sunday.

Upon traveling down to Allen the Scarecrows team and staff got the opportunity to tour Allen's brand new locker room, speak with and be scouted by Allen's coaching staff as well as media, and participate in a couple of inter squad scrimmages. Players from both teams were mixed and played in two games over the weekend.

"I saw some players who are ready for the ECHL level some kids who won't play at the ECHL level. Some guys really played off of our roster and a few guys stepped up and were guys that could step up if Marty (Coach Martinson) needs someone to fill in." Robbie Nichols said of what he saw on the weekend.

"I told guys over the Summer, If you played for me I would call you up but otherwise I was just calling up guys from Topeka. That's the type of loyalty we would want to get from our partner. The point of this was to motivate guys and show how close they are." Coach Martinson told media members.

With Topeka already setting firsts in training camp all eyes will be on the Scarecrows as the season kicks off Friday night in Columbus,IN.

