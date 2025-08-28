Topeka Adds Goaltender to Camp Roster

Published on August 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Today the Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have signed Goaltender Brady Dyer ahead of the Scarecrows Inaugural Season.

Dyer, a 21-year-old goaltender from Stoney Creek, ONT, joins the Scarecrows after a season in the GMHL where he backstopped the Northumberland Stars to the playoffs with a 17-10-0 record, a 3.67 goals against average and a .903 save percentage with 2 shutouts. Before joining Northumberland Brady played in the NOJHL for the French River Rapids for three seasons including one playoff appearence.

"Brady comes highly recommended to our organization. In order to be successful it starts in the net and we are excited to see what Brady can bring to Topeka as we look to come out of the gate strong." Coach Robbie Nichols said.

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats, please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.