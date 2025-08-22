Topeka Makes Trade with Pee Dee, Acquires Leeson, Koch, and Prevost

Published on August 22, 2025

Today, the Topeka Scarecrows and the PeeDee IceCats of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a trade as Tate Leeson, Hugo Koch, and Coy Prevost come to Topeka in Exchange for Eli Rivers and Future Considerations going back to PeeDee.

Leeson, a 26-year-old forward from Smiths Falls, ONT, joins the Scarecrows after 3 seasons in the FPHL split between Elmira and Watertown. In 101 games Tate has posted 131 points as well as adding 347 penalty minutes to his resume. Throughout his tenure Leeson has found himself loaned out to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder as well as his hometown's Senior League team.

Koch, a 22-year-old forward from Göteborg, SWE, joins Topeka after a tumultuous second year in the FPHL. After joining the Sea Wolves (now Breakers) in 2023-24 Hugo put up an impressive rookie campaign scoring 67 points in 47 games helping Mississippi to their first playoff berth. In year two, Koch began the season traded to Monroe where he played 32 games posting just 20 points including 5 goals.

Prevost, a 28-year-old forward/defenseman from Kimberley, BC, joins the Scarecrows looking for a home. Coy suited up for 16 games with Monroe last season logging 6 points and 19 penalty minutes before heading to Australia where while playing for Adelaide Adrenaline in the same 16 games Prevost posted 28 points including 13 goals.

Eli Rivers was selected in the Dispersal Draft from Motor City with one of the first picks Topeka made. In his first year pro Rivers scored 59 points in 56 points and tallied 1 assist in the Rockers lone playoff game.

"We knew at the draft that some of our roster would need to be built by making trades from players we selected that day. Every team was able to protect some really good players and others had to be left available. Tate, Hugo, and Coy are really good players at this level and we are very excited to be able to make a good hockey move that sets us up for the start of the season. This is a great deal for both sides and we are excited to get it done." Coach Robbie Nichols said of the deal.

Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







