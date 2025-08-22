Hat Tricks Re-Ink Goaltender Andrew LoRusso

Published on August 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Andrew LoRusso on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

LoRusso, 26, rejoins the Hat Tricks after starting two games last season, both on the road. The 6-foot, 185-pound netminder won his first professional start on Oct. 26 against Hockey Club Venom, making 25 saves in a 9-3 victory. He also stopped 34 shots against the Motor City Rockers on Dec. 6 in a tight shootout defeat.

During the 2024-25 Danbury season, the Peabody, Massachusetts, native dressed in one additional game (April 12) but did not face any action after wrapping up his collegiate career at Western New England University (NCAA III).

LoRusso played four collegiate seasons across three schools, beginning at Becker College in 2020-21 where he posted a .926 save percentage in four games. He then spent two seasons at Rivier University before finishing at Western New England in 2023-24, appearing in 10 games with a .907 save percentage.

Prior to college, LoRusso played two seasons with the New Hampshire Avalanche in the Eastern Hockey League. He helped the team win the 2018-19 EHL championship, going 4-2-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in six playoff games. The following season, he went 11-4-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .919 save percentage over 16 appearances.

In his FPHL career with Danbury, LoRusso has appeared in two games with a 3.84 GAA and .881 save percentage.







