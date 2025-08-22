Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign NCAA Division I Goaltender Matt Lenz

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are excited to announce the signing of goaltender Matt Lenz, a standout netminder with NCAA Division I experience.

Lenz brings a wealth of high-level playing experience from both college and junior hockey. He spent three seasons with Mercyhurst University (NCAA D-I), where his best campaign featured a 2.34 goals-against average (GAA) and a stellar .939 save percentage. Last season, Lenz competed for Albertus Magnus College, posting a 2.77 GAA with a .914 save percentage.

Prior to his college career, Lenz excelled in junior hockey with the MJHL, compiling an outstanding combined record of 41-9-7 while boasting a 2.12 GAA and .925 save percentage.

"Matt can definitely be an elite goaltender for the Bobcats. His Division I experience brings a lot to the table, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in a Bobcats uniform," said Bobcats Vice President Jimmy Milliken.

Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka echoed that excitement: "We are extremely thrilled to bring Matt in. He has the skill and the mindset to be a difference-maker in this league, and we believe he can be one of the top goaltenders in the FPHL this season."

