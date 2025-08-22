Pee Dee IceCats Acquire Forward Eli Rivers and Future Considerations from Topeka Scarecrows in Trade

Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats today announced the acquisition of forward Eli Rivers and future considerations from the Topeka Scarecrows in exchange for forwards Tate Leeson, Hugo Koch, and defenseman Coy Prevost.

Rivers arrives to reinforce the IceCats' forward corps following a standout 2024-25 season with the Motor City Rockers in the FPHL. In 56 regular-season games, the 26-year-old tallied 28 goals and 31 assists for a total of 59 points, averaging 1.05 points per game. His consistent playmaking and scoring ability stand out as valuable assets for the IceCats going forward.

"Building a brand-new team means every roster decision is crucial, and this trade helps us take another big step toward the championship-caliber team we're aiming to ice in Year One," said IceCats Head Coach Gary Graham. "Eli is the type of player who can make an impact immediately. He plays hard, creates offense, and knows how to win. At the same time, we want to thank Tate, Hugo, and Coy for their hard work and professionalism, and we wish them nothing but success in Topeka."

