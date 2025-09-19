IceCats Announce Partnership with MUSC

Published on September 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats are proud to announce a new partnership with MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, making MUSC Health the official premier healthcare provider of the new Florence-based hockey team.

Through this partnership, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will provide comprehensive medical support for the team both on and off the ice. This includes providing care for the player's medical needs, as well as providing a dedicated athletic trainer to work with the IceCats throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to partner with MUSC Health in bringing a new era of care to our players, says IceCats CEO Parker Moskal. "This collaboration sets a new standard for healthcare in the FPHL, ensuring that our athletes receive world-class medical expertise both on and off the ice. At its core, this partnership is about protecting our players, enhancing their performance, and showing our community that player health and safety will always be our top priority."

MUSC Health's on-site athletic trainer will work closely with the team on injury prevention, treatment, and recovery, while also coordinating with MUSC Health's network of specialists when needed. Fans will also see MUSC Health represented inside the arena this season as part of the growing partnership.

"We are proud to stand alongside the Pee Dee Ice Cats as their Premier Healthcare Sponsor and to help bring professional hockey back to our community after so many years," said MUSC Health Pee Dee Division CEO Jay Hinesley. "This is more than just a team returning-it's a moment of pride and excitement for Florence and the Pee Dee region. We look forward to the energy, unity, and joy the Ice Cats will bring to fans of all ages."

The Pee Dee IceCats begin their inaugural season this fall, and the partnership with MUSC ensures players will have world-class medical support every step of the way.

"We are excited to partner with MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, one of the premier healthcare providers in the state," said Kevin Cuppia, Partner & Executive Vice President of the Pee Dee IceCats. "The health and well-being of our players is our top priority, and knowing MUSC Health will be providing world-class care both on and off the ice gives our organization tremendous confidence in building a championship team."







