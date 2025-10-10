IceCats Box Office Opens at 2 PM - First 2,500 Fans Receive Commemorative Poker Chip Presented by Pepsi

FLORENCE, S.C. - The Pee Dee IceCats are making history tonight as they take the ice for their inaugural game at the Florence Center - marking the first professional hockey game in the Pee Dee region in nearly 20 years.

The Florence Center box office will open at 2:00 PM for ticket purchases and will call pickup. The first 2,500 fans through the doors will receive a limited-edition Pee Dee IceCats commemorative poker chip, presented by Pepsi. Gates open one hour before puck drop.

Tonight's matchup against the Columbus River Dragons officially kicks off the 2025-26 season and ushers in a new era of hockey in the Pee Dee. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for giveaways, pregame festivities, and an electric atmosphere as the IceCats make their long-awaited debut.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for everyone involved," said Team Owner Parker Moskal. "It's the culmination of a lot of hard work from our organization and the Florence Center to bring professional hockey back to the Pee Dee. We can't wait to see this come to life tonight and share this experience with our fans."

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 PM at the Florence Center. Tickets are available online at peedeeprohockey.com or in person at the box office beginning at 2 PM.

For more information, visit peedeeprohockey.com or follow the IceCats on social media @PeeDeeIceCats.







