Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Opening Night Roster

Published on October 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced their 2025 Opening Night roster, featuring 12 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. Ten players on the final roster appeared in at least one game with Danbury during the 2024-25 season.

The Hat Tricks open the regular season at home for the fifth time in six seasons, facing the Port Huron Prowlers tonight (Friday, Oct. 10). Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Forwards (12)

6 Troy Harwell

11 Denis Zaychik

12 Genaro Fronduto

16 Josh Newberg

19 Jonny Ruiz

55 Zach Pamaylaon

67 Jesse Swanson

88 Austan Bellefeuille

91 Alexander Legkov

93 Josh Tomasi

95 Ethan Esposito

96 Mathias Tellström

Defense (7)

2 Charlie Bedard

4 Artur Kharisov

9 Josh Labelle

21 Connor Craig

22 Trey Deloury

71 Demitris Christou

77 Justin Movalli

Goalies (3)

29 Kyle Penton

31 Andrew Lorusso

40 Frankie McClendon

Loans (4)

17 Noah Robinson - Jacksonville Icemen

13 Vadim Frolov - Tulsa Oilers

Ashton Paul - Inactive

Drew Welsch - Inactive

Injured Reserve (2)

5 Trevor Neumann

25 Brendan Greig

The Danbury Hat Tricks open their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 10, with a playoff rematch against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Danbury Ice Arena.







