Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Opening Night Roster
Published on October 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced their 2025 Opening Night roster, featuring 12 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. Ten players on the final roster appeared in at least one game with Danbury during the 2024-25 season.
The Hat Tricks open the regular season at home for the fifth time in six seasons, facing the Port Huron Prowlers tonight (Friday, Oct. 10). Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena.
Forwards (12)
6 Troy Harwell
11 Denis Zaychik
12 Genaro Fronduto
16 Josh Newberg
19 Jonny Ruiz
55 Zach Pamaylaon
67 Jesse Swanson
88 Austan Bellefeuille
91 Alexander Legkov
93 Josh Tomasi
95 Ethan Esposito
96 Mathias Tellström
Defense (7)
2 Charlie Bedard
4 Artur Kharisov
9 Josh Labelle
21 Connor Craig
22 Trey Deloury
71 Demitris Christou
77 Justin Movalli
Goalies (3)
29 Kyle Penton
31 Andrew Lorusso
40 Frankie McClendon
Loans (4)
17 Noah Robinson - Jacksonville Icemen
13 Vadim Frolov - Tulsa Oilers
Ashton Paul - Inactive
Drew Welsch - Inactive
Injured Reserve (2)
5 Trevor Neumann
25 Brendan Greig
The Danbury Hat Tricks open their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 10, with a playoff rematch against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Danbury Ice Arena. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.
