Hat Tricks Trade Goaltender Rahul Sharma to Indiana

Published on October 8, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have traded goaltender Rahul Sharma to the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for financial considerations.

Sharma, 22, was selected by Danbury in the 2025 Dispersal Draft from Hockey Club Venom. The 6-foot netminder completed his first professional season with the Venom in 2024-25, posting a 6-6-1 record with a .890 save percentage in 14 appearances.

The Canadian goaltender faced the Hat Tricks twice last season, going 1-1-0 with a .906 save percentage, including a 46-save overtime win on March 8 at the Danbury Ice Arena.

A native of Delta, British Columbia, Sharma previously recorded a .925 save percentage in 17 games with the Bellingham Blazers (USPHL Premier) during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Danbury Hat Tricks open their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 10, with a playoff rematch against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Danbury Ice Arena.







