Prowlers Add Finnish Forward

The Port Huron Prowlers have made a late addition up front in Arttu Heikkilä. The 24-year-old has spent his whole career in his native Finland so far.

Heikkilä spent most of his pro career in Finland's second-highest league, Mestis, including last year when he served as an alternate captain for Hermes. He put up four points in 33 games and added an assist in four playoff games.

"Arttu is a high-level player who comes from a great European league," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He plays incredibly hard and will add skill and tenacity to our lineup. We're excited to have him."

Heikkilä has played at least one game in Mestis in each of his six professional seasons and notched 21 points in 121 games, all for Hermes. He also has 28 points in 25 career suomi-sarja games and helped JHT to a silver-medal finish in 2021-22.

