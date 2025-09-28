Head Coach Matt Graham Returns for 13th Pro Season

Published on September 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The man at the top is back for another season on the ice. Port Huron Prowlers general manager and head coach Matt Graham will skate in his 13th pro season and ninth in Port Huron.

Last season, Graham led the Prowlers with 66 points on 42 assists and a team-high and career-high 24 goals. During the year, he surpassed Dalton Jay as both the Prowlers franchise leader in games played and points. He also became the third player in FPHL history to reach 500 career points. Graham added five points in six playoff games and led Port Huron to its first playoff series victory during his tenure as GM.

"I'm excited to get back out there," Graham said. "Really happy with the group we have put together. There's obviously unfinished business, so I'm looking forward to finishing that."

Along with the franchise games played (376) and points (456) records, Graham continues to add to his Prowlers assists record (327). Including his stops in Watertown and Danbury early in his career, the California native has 369 career assists and 531 points, good for second and third on the FPHL's all-time lists, respectively.

